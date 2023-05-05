2 plead no contest to conspiracy to commit murder in Madras shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two men have pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit murder for a shooting in Madras last October.

Ivan Felix of Madras and Heli Vivanco of Metolius entered the pleas in the past couple of weeks. No contest means the defendant isn’t pleading guilty, but they understand that they may be found guilty by a judge or jury if the case went to trial.

Vivanco was immediately sentenced to nearly six years (70 months) in prison and 3 years post-prison supervision.

Court documents indicate there is a presumptive sentence for Felix for roughly the same sentence.

Maximum sentence on this charge is 20 years.

A 14-year-old from Metolius was also arrested on charges of attempted murder. It not clear if he’s entering a similar plea.

Madras Police say the happened Oct. 29, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m. in the area of SE “C” and 5th streets. Police say officers found a vehicle that had been hit by several bullets. Two people in the car at the time were not injured.

Officers recovered ammunition casings and obtained video evidence from downtown businesses, police said. That evidence helped police identify and ultimately arrest three suspects.