▶️ Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man accused of shooting at another man at least twice near Madras last week is facing multiple counts including attempted murder.

Jefferson County court records say Wesley James Teeman, 35, faces charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show Teeman allegedly fired the shots near the Pelton Wildlife Overlook early Friday morning. The victim was not injured.

Teeman is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this coming Friday.

He was convicted of burglary in Harney County in 2011, court records show.

