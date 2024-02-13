Madras neighborhood told to ‘shelter in place’ Monday for despondent person

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A “shelter in place” order was given for residents in northeast Madras Monday night for reports of a “despondent” person who had fired shots inside a home, Madras Police claim.

According to a release from the police department, 911 received a request for a welfare check at about 6:25 p.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Northeast Cedar Street, just east of Safeway. The caller told dispatchers a male in the home had harmed himself and had fired shots, police said. Everyone else in the home got out and went to a safe location.

Arriving officers from multiple agencies evacated nearby homes and tried to contact the person inside, who did not respond, police said.

At about 7:16 p.m., firefighters detected the smell of natural or propane gas. Police said Cascade Natural Gas was called in to shut off gas to the area as a precaution. A shelter in place notification was sent to neighboring homes, police said.

After a search warrant was issued, officers entered the home around 8:20 p.m. and the subject was taken to St. Charles Hospital to be evaluated, according to police. They did not say what condition the person was in at the time.

The shelter in place order was lifted.

“From beginning to end, officers kept the safety of all, including the person experiencing crisis, at the forefront,” Police Chief Tim Plummer said in the release. “Dispatchers did an outstanding job, neighbors did exactly what officers asked, and all law enforcement teams worked together flawlessly. While the incident caused some temporary inconveniences to the neighbors, the inconveniences were necessary for everyone’s safety.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available nationwide 24 hours a day by dialing 988.