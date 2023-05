by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ground is officially broken for the new affordable senior housing in Madras.

The Madras Senior Apartments, developed by the nonprofit AGE+, will house 24 seniors.

The group says as housing costs go up, older adults are being left behind. This option will provide affordable options for seniors facing those issues.

