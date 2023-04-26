School bus, pickup collide near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Jefferson County school bus and a pickup collided on Highway 26 near Madras Municipal Airport Tuesday. There was noticeable damage to the front of the bus.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just northwest of Cherry Lane.

There were no children on the bus and the driver was not injured. The pickup driver was taken by ambulance for treatment. Their condition was not immediately released.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time.

No other details about what led to the crash were immediately released.

RELATED: SUV crashes into sign near Lava Butte; Driver taken to hospital

RELATED: Police: Suspected DUII driver crashes into Deschutes Co. Courthouse pergola