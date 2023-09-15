▶️ Madras salon gives free hairstyling to students to start school year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A salon in Madras is making sure students are looking their best for the beginning of the school year.

Anyone Pre-K through 12th grade got a free haircut, hair tinsel or manicure from Meraki Salon Thursday.

The owners say this is a simple way they can help the younger people in their community feel confident in the classroom.

“We just wanted to be able to show our appreciation to the business. And as busy as we’ve been, we want to be able to get back to the way that we we can,” said Andi, the salon co-owner and hairstylist.

Chairs at the salon were completely filled and the salon hopes this helps build pride in the kids as they head back to school.

