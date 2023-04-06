This is the droid you’re looking for: Madras introduces robot ‘Dax’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Madras will have a new robot employee working on the streets later this month.

Dax the Delivery Robot will be cruising Madras sidewalks for a couple of weeks starting April 17, the city announced. He’ll be around Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. collecting data for the Public Works Department.

Dax looks a bit like the animated Disney robot “Wall-E,” with tracked wheels and a boxy, white body.

The City says Dax will help the City better understand where improvements are needed and will be a “valuable tool” for applying for grant funds for those improvements.

“DAX and his remote operator (who controls him and can see everything he sees in real time) are friendly, enjoy human interaction, and have been known to dance with children from time to time,” the city said.