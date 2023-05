by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras tavern was heavily damaged by fire over the weekend.

Firefighters arrived Saturday morning to find flames in the back of the Rialto Tavern on D Street.

An apartment next door was evacuated as crews worked to put the fire out.

The fire was determined to be coming from the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

