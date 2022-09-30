Madras man killed in head-on Highway 97 crash near Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 97 north of Redmond Thursday night.

The Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the crash near milepost 117 around 7:39 p.m. That’s about a mile south of Terrebonne.

The preliminary investigation shows a gray Honda Accord, driven by a 23-year-old Madras man, was headed southbound and crossed into the northbound lane. It collided head-on with a red Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old man from Redmond.

The driver of the Accord was killed. The driver of the F-150 was taken to a hospital. OSP did not release more information on his condition.

OSP also did not provide information on what may have led the Accord driver to cross into the other lane.

The highway was closed for a time during the investigation.

RELATED: 2 new roundabouts coming to Highway 20 in Tumalo

RELATED: Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says