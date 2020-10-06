Madras prison official put on leave following wildfire evacuations

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — The Department of Corrections confirmed Monday that a high ranking prison official at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras has been placed on leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Assistant Superintendent of Security Jason Jorgensen is currently on “duty stationed at home” with pay amid a personnel investigation, according to a Corrections spokeswoman.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation date back to early last month, when Oregon evacuated four prisons and thousands of inmates amid wildfires that ravaged the state.

Corrections officials say they can not share specific details about Jorgensen’s case, citing the ongoing investigation.