Madras, Prineville airports getting federal funds for runway improvements

Madras Municipal and Prineville airports are getting more than $1.4 million combined in federal funds for improvements. They are among six airports in Oregon that will be seeing an influx of cash.
The money from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program goes toward runway and pavement improvements and other construction projects.
The airports getting money include:
- Madras Municipal: $955,040
- Prineville: $450,000
- Florence Municipal: $921,947
- Southwest Oregon Regional: $500,000
- La Grande/Union County: $450,000
- Scappoose $160,000
The awards were announced by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
