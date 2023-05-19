Madras, Prineville airports getting federal funds for runway improvements

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madras Municipal and Prineville airports are getting more than $1.4 million combined in federal funds for improvements. They are among six airports in Oregon that will be seeing an influx of cash.

The money from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program goes toward runway and pavement improvements and other construction projects.

The airports getting money include:

Madras Municipal: $955,040

Prineville: $450,000

Florence Municipal: $921,947

Southwest Oregon Regional: $500,000

La Grande/Union County: $450,000

Scappoose $160,000

The awards were announced by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

