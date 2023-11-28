10 vehicles stolen in Madras since Oct. 1. Police recover almost all of them.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Madras Police Department says of the ten vehicles reported stolen in the city since the start of October, nearly all of them have been recovered.

Ten vehicles were stolen inside the city limits between Oct. 1 and Nov. 25. Madras Police said Monday said it recovered seven while other agencies recovered two more. Four people have been arrested.

Madras Police also recovered one vehicle reported stolen from Deschutes County, the department said.

Police have these tips to help discourage someone from breaking into your vehicle or stealing it:

Remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight.

Lock your car doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car.

Do not leave your vehicle unattended while warming up (unless you have a high-quality remote start system which keeps the vehicle locked and it won’t start without the original key or fob).

