▶️ 10 cars in 2 months stolen in Madras? Police say the uptick is normal this time of year.

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Ten cars have been stolen in Madras within the last two months. While this may sound like a lot, Sgt. Steve Webb with Madras Police Department says an increase of vehicle thefts is typical this time of year.

“We end up having that uptick in thefts because, a lot of times, the colder weather makes it so people want to go out and warm up their vehicles. They leave them unsecured. They leave keys in the vehicles and individuals are walking down the street, looking for opportunities,” Webb said.

Webb says five arrests have been made in connection with the thefts so far.

“Since October, the City of Madras has had ten vehicles stolen, within our jurisdiction. Nine of those have been recovered. There’s still one that’s outstanding. There was an 11th vehicle that was recovered out of Deschutes County,” Webb said.

Madras Police say they had eight vehicle thefts in October through November 2022.

Despite there being a few more thefts this year, police say with population growth, the trend is steady. But they would like that number to drop.

“As cold as it is, don’t give individuals opportunities. They’re going to come walking down the street or maybe be in another vehicle. They’re going to see the car running. Don’t let them come over and take what’s yours,” Webb said.