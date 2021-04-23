Madras Police seeks public’s help finding woman reported missing

Madras Police are asking the public’s help finding a woman reported missing Thursday night.

Mary “Vonnie” Vonette-McIntire, 72, left her home in Madras driving a red 2005 Jeep Cherokee with Oregon license plate No. D69 200.

Chief Tanner Stanfill said she was going for a drive and never returned, prompting her husband to contact police to report her missing around 9:40 p.m.

The husband expressed concerns about her memory and recent health problems.

McIntire is 5’2″ and 109 lbs. with short red hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Her husband reported they had previously lived in Redmond and she likes to drive back roads to Lake Simitustus.

Redmond Police checked the previous address but did not find her or the var.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officer Isiah Duarte with the Madras Police Department through Frontier Regional Dispatch Center at 541-475-2201.