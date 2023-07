by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tim Plummer was sworn-in Friday as the new chief of Madras Police. Plummer had been serving as the interim police services director since March 27.

The city says Plummer has more than 30 years of professional experience in public safety ranging from patrol work to administration.

Plummer previously served as a sergeant in the department.

