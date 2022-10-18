▶️ Madras Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madras Police Chief Tanner Stanfill has resigned after serving with the department for 22 years.

Stanfill has been on medical leave since July. When his leave needed to be extended, the city council appointed retired Milwaukee Police Chief Steve Bartol to help in his absence.

Recruitment of a new police chief is planned to start as soon as possible, with Bartol’s help.

RELATED: Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti

RELATED: Madras PD changing recruitment efforts to combat staffing shortages

The Madras Police Department is currently recruiting entry-level and experienced officers.

More information on the positions available can be found on the department’s website.