ODOT hosting South Madras Concept Area open house Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The city of Madras and the Oregon Department of Transportation are hosting a public meeting Thursday night to talk about the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan.

ODOT says the plan aims to address transportation safety, access, and connectivity issues along U.S. 97 and U.S. 26 in south Madras.

Attendees will be able to view design concepts and provide input.

The open house is Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at the Central Oregon Community College Don Reeder Community Room, 1170 E. Ashwood Road.

More details can be found at the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan project website.

