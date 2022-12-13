2 suspects identified in Madras Halloween murder investigation

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood. One of them is considered armed and dangerous.
OSP says Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24, was shot multiple times in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood on Oct. 31 at about 7:45 p.m.
Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two people they are calling suspects, OSP says.
- Andre Sterling James Spino, 18 (seen on the right in the photo above). He is is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. OSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous and there is an active warrant for his arrest.
- Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22 (on the left of the photo). He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds.
Both are believed to be in the Warm Springs – Madras area. Stwyer also has ties to Burns, OSP said.
Anyone with information on either of these men is asked to contact OSP dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.
