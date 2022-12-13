2 suspects identified in Madras Halloween murder investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood. One of them is considered armed and dangerous.

OSP says Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24, was shot multiple times in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood on Oct. 31 at about 7:45 p.m.

Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two people they are calling suspects, OSP says.

Andre Sterling James Spino, 18 (seen on the right in the photo above). He is is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. OSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous and there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22 (on the left of the photo). He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Both are believed to be in the Warm Springs – Madras area. Stwyer also has ties to Burns, OSP said.

Anyone with information on either of these men is asked to contact OSP dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

