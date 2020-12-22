Madras murder suspect arrested after car chase near Smith Rock

A Prineville woman wanted on murder charges was arrested Monday after a car chase near Smith Rock, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 10:50 a.m. that someone was shooting at someone else east of Redmond.

The caller, 21-year-old Thomas Cross of Madras, said he was with 21-year-old Jenna Campbell and they were driving a black and blue Ford Ranger pickup.

Authorities have been searching for Campbell since she was named a suspect in a fatal shooting December 16th in Madras.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said a deputy found the truck in the area of NE 33rd and NE Oneil Hwy.

The deputy tried to stop the truck, but it took off to elude the deputy, Janes said.

The deputy chased the vehicle for a few minutes but stopped due to safety concerns for the public.

Janes said the deputy then found the Ranger crashed in the area of NE Wilcox and NW Lambert Road, but nobody was inside.

Cross was contacted while walking down a nearby road and was arrested without incident.

Campbell was seen running in the area of NE Vaughn Avenue and later went into an occupied home on Vaughn Road, Janes said.

She was later arrested, Janes said, and both were turned over to the Tri-County Major Incident Team which is investigating the shooting.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche said law enforcement responded to a home in Madras around 9:20 last Wednesday where the gunshot victim was found.

Officers started immediate life-saving efforts and the victim was taken to St. Charles in Madras but did not survive.

No other details have been released, but Leriche said anyone with information should call Detective Steve Webb at the Madras Police Department, 541-475-2424.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team includes personnel from the Bend, Redmond, Madras and Warm Springs police departments and the Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County sheriff’s offices.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded to help with the investigation.