Madras woman pleads not guilty in death of ex-husband

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras woman has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of her ex-husband.

Paige Vannorsdall of Madras is accused of shooting and killing Devyne Briggs of Prineville on Dec. 16.

Police went to a house on SE Sun Drive in Madras just after 6:00 p.m. and found Briggs dead from a gunshot wound.

The pair have a son and have had legal disputes. Vannorsdall has made claims the 6-year-old was being abused by his father.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 8.

