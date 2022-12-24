Madras woman pleads not guilty in death of ex-husband

A Madras woman has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of her ex-husband.
Paige Vannorsdall of Madras is accused of shooting and killing Devyne Briggs of Prineville on Dec. 16.
Police went to a house on SE Sun Drive in Madras just after 6:00 p.m. and found Briggs dead from a gunshot wound.
The pair have a son and have had legal disputes. Vannorsdall has made claims the 6-year-old was being abused by his father.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 8.
