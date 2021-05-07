Madras mobile home fire leaves dog and lizard dead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire in a Madras mobile home yesterday left a dog and a lizard dead.

Jefferson County Fire crews were called to the scene at around 4 in the afternoon.

Both the Madras and Culver fire stations arrived at the home at 126 SW B Street and quickly contained and put out the flames.

No one else was injured, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Jefferson County Fire Department would like to thank Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras PD, Jefferson County EMS, Madras Public Works, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and OSP for their assistance.