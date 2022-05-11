Madras Mayor Ladeby not seeking 3rd term

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madras voters will be picking a new mayor this fall after Mayor Richard Ladeby announced he will not seek re-election. Half of the six spots on the Madras City Council will also be up for election in November.

“It’s been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years, and while I will no longer be serving in official capacity, I’ll still be involved with my community,” Ladeby said in a statement released by the city. His second term ends on Dec. 31.

“The City provides lots of opportunities for citizens to get involved on various committees. Some of which only meet a couple of times per year. It’s a great way to start out,” Ladeby continued.

Two of the three city councilor positions on this year’s ballot are currently held by Mike Seibold and Lamar Yoder, who were appointed in April to fill vacancies. The city said both intend to run to keep their positions this November.

The other position on the ballot is held by Rosalind Canga. The city said she is not seeking another term, ending her council service that started in 2017.

Candidate filings open on June 1. Details on how to apply to be a candidate can be found at this link. Prospective candidates must have lived in Madras for at least a year and be registered to vote in Jefferson County.

All Madras City Council positions are volunteer and require six to eight hours per month for meetings, according to the city. In addition, council members serve o the Madras Redevelopment Commission.

“It’s important that we stay connected to what is happening not only in our community, but in the communities around us. Collaboration helps us understand the needs of our community and keeps us relevant,” City Councilor Jennifer Holcomb said in a statement from the city.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell is also not seeking a third term. She also announced Monday she will not complete her current term and will step down on May 18.

