Madras man, out of gas, struck and killed walking on HWY 97 near Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man was struck and killed by a car on Highway 97 north of Bend Wednesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Anthony Manuel Hernandez, 40, was walking in the lanes of travel around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound black Mercedes driven by a Portland man.

OSP said Hernandez had run out of gas and was walking back to his vehicle near the 61st St. junction at the time of the crash.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.