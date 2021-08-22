Madras man killed in Jeep, motorcycle collision on Highway 97

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man died in a motor vehicle crash Saturday after colliding with a Jeep on the north end of Madras.

Madras Police arrived at the crash site on north Hwy 97 at Poplar St. at around 6 p.m.

They found that a 54-year-old Culver resident had been driving his 1999 Jeep Wrangler northbound on the highway when he collided with 50-year-old Brian Farmer of Madras, who was traveling south on a 2007 Yamaha Y2F motorcycle.

The Jeep had been turning left onto Poplar when the crash happened.

The Culver man was uninjured, but Farmer died at the scene from fatal injuries.

The Jeep’s driver is cooperating with the investigation, and the results will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to call Madras Police Department at (541) 475-2424.