by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash on Highway 197 near Dufur.

Oregon State Police said 25-year-old Garet Nunnery was heading north on the highway around 8:25 a.m. when he drifted into the southbound shoulder and rolled multiple times.

Nunnery was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Highway 197 was closed for about three and a half hours during the investigation.