Madras man charged with manslaughter, DUII after fatal crash near Metolius

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man has been charged with manslaughter and drunk driving after a fatal-two car crash on Highway 361 Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

Sergio Suarez Sanches, 36, was arrested on eight charges Tuesday including first and second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and drunk driving.

Sanchez was taken to the Jefferson County Jail after he was released from the hospital.

The crash happened Monday around 10:30 a.m. just north of Metolius.

OSP said the initial investigation showed Sanchez crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Ram 3500 truck, driven by 60-year-old John Wallace of Metolius.

Sanchez and Wallace were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

A passenger in the Ram Truck, 56-year-old Anna Wallace suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.