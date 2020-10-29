Madras man arrested on drug charges after Crooked River Ranch raid

A Madras man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after a raid at a home in Crooked River Ranch.

Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said detectives executed a search warrant at a home on SW Cinder Drive after a two-month investigation into drug sales in and around Redmond.

In August, the Redmond Police Street Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into 57-year-old James Christopher, of Madras.

Detectives on Wednesday seized more than 12 grams of heroin and two grams of methamphetamine, as well as evidence of drug manufacturing, sales, and several gift cards used in digital money transactions, Chambers said.

Christopher was arrested on several charges including unlawful possession of meth and heroin and unlawful manufacture and delivery of heroin.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Redmond Police Street Crimes Unit is dedicated to enhancing Redmond residents quality of life by targeting low-level drug distributors and investigating drug-related burglaries, robberies, and thefts.

In 2018, the City Council approved funding for two full-time detectives to operate the Unit.