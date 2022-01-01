Madras HS band director to participate in 2022 Rose Parade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon won’t be playing in the Rose Bowl Game this weekend, but a bit of Central Oregon will participate in the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Madras High School Band Director Jared McFarlin will play alto sax in the “Marching Band of Band Directors” with 280 members from all 50 states.

McFarlin is the only director coming from Oregon, saying he applied to an online post.

He’s excited to represent the state and his students.

“I’m really proud to be from Madras and representing that diverse and rural community,” he said. “Hopefully, this can inspire students to see what is capable if we grow that program.”

The parade starts at 8 a.m.