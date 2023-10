by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Madras have arrested a man accused of a stabbing at a homeless camp last month.

The suspect, Sampson Price, was arraigned in court Monday on multiple charges including first and second degree assault.

According to police, the stabbing happened at a homeless camp near 4th and Maple Streets in Madras back on September 11.

Officers are still asking for anyone with information on this case to call them.

