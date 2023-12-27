Manslaughter charge in death of man near Madras homeless camp

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Warm Springs man is facing a manslaughter charge in Jefferson County after the death of another man near a Madras homeless camp.

Madras Police say officers responded to a report Tuesday morning of a deceased person near the Willow Creek homeless camp located off NE Oak Street. The name of the man, 36, has not yet been released.

A few hours later, officers contacted a suspect and took him to the police department for questioning. Police say a search warrant was issued for the area the suspect had been residing in at the camp.

Johnson Nixon Heath, 53, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, police said. He was set to appear in Jefferson County Court Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Webb at 541-475-2424 ext. 203 or contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-475-2201 ext. 0.

Updated: Madras Police initially identified the deceased man as a 45-year-old.