▶️ Madras historical society opens storefront; still needs museum space

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

The Jefferson County Historical Society has opened a new storefront in downtown Madras, but the quest for a new museum location continues.

For the past eight years, only members of the historical society have seen the 6,000 classic artifacts because they’ve been stored in the old Westside school building.

Now the search is on for a place to house Jefferson County’s history.

There was a plan to convert the school library into a museum but now the 509J school district needs the building and the search for adequate museum space continues.

“I just cringe to think of how long it’s going to take,” said Jarold Ramsey, Jefferson County Historical Society board member. “As someone who grew up here and a historian, how long it’s going to take us to get these wonderful artifacts that partly tell the story of our county’s history, back open for public display. We’ll do it with the community’s help.”

The Jefferson County Historical Society recently opened a new storefront at 225 SW 5th Street in downtown Madras, but this space is mainly for meetings and keeping the society’s purpose in the public eye.

The challenge now is finding another place to store the thousands of historically significant objects, artifacts, records, photographs, and archival materials until a new museum can be established.

Historical society members are exploring the possibility of setting up a new museum at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds which already has a pioneer homestead that was made possible in part by the historical society.

“That seems to us like a really logical place because we have our old pioneer buildings out there,” Ramsey said. “The Jefferson County Fair has as its logo our old pioneer farmhouse and our windmill. So we are connected that way. That just symbolizes how much we have in common.”

The historical society has a committee looking for buildings, property and sources of funding with which to establish a formal museum where they could display their thousands of artifacts.

