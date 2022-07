by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An active, multi-agency police response is causing highway closures in Madras.

The situation is fluid and reports we are receiving from Oregon Department of Transportation are constantly changing. As of 6:00 p.m., drivers heading into Madras on Highway 97 or 26 should expect delays and possible closures.

Central Oregon Daily News is working to confirm details of the incident. We have reached out to several agencies and will post more information as we get it.