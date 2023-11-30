Madras High School evacuated after ‘specific threat’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madras High School has been evacuated after what the school district is calling a “specific threat” made to the school. Other schools were put in secure status.

Parents were being directed to a reunification area at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Students were bused there.

The preschool was also reportedly evacuated. All other schools are still in session.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, parents were told “Local law enforcement is responding to a threat made specific to Madras High School.”

The post did not specify the nature of the threat.

Families were asked to not go to school campuses so that police could investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.