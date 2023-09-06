▶️ White Buffalos test brand new soccer facility at Madras High School

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Madras High School soccer program has a new facility and the girls’ soccer team broke in the new grounds Tuesday.

“It’s hard to compare,” said head girls coach Shawn Darrow. “I mean, it’s just so it’s completely the opposite. Basically.”

Thanks to a bond passed by voters in 2021, the facility was upgraded.

“Feels really good to know that the community was willing to pass that measure and that they’ve kind of supported this whole thing and to get to realize how important soccer is to this community in general,” Darrow said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Local vets donate massive US flag to debut at Bend Lava Bears football game

RELATED: Jefferson Co. schools look to improve security, facilities

Fans, players and parents could use and see the new complex firsthand Tuesday. The upgrades were a locker room, concession stand and field lighting for the first time.

“Hopefully, you know, inspire athletes to come out for soccer, you know, great facilities, and, you know, we want our programs to be strong, and now they’ve got a great place to grow and develop and, you know, hopefully, become very successful,” said Athletic Director at MHS Walter Stahl.

Darrow says the old facility had enormous problems, including leaks and lock failures, but now they have a brand new complex to call home.

“We needed it, and it wasn’t just, you know, something frilly or something for looks,” Darrow said. “There was something that we actually needed, and so I’m just really grateful for it.”

$1.4 million of the $24 million bond went toward upgrading the soccer facility. The rest of the money is for improving health, safety, and security in the school district.

Madras High School is holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13.