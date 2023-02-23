2nd suspect in Madras deadly Halloween shooting arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A second suspect wanted a deadly shooting in Madras last Halloween has been arrested on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs Tribal Police said Thursday its officers and detectives joined with FBI special agents to execute a search warrant in the West Hills area. They found Chance Stwyer — a Warm Springs Tribe member who was also wanted in the Oct. 31, 2022, shooting death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera.

Stwyer, seen on the left in the above photo, was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Another tribal member, Antoine Scott, was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant from Jefferson County.

The other suspect in the Madras shooting, Andre Sterling James Spino (on the right in the photo), was arrested by Madras Police on Jan. 13.

RELATED: Man killed in Madras shooting; Photo released of vehicle police are seeking