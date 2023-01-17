▶️ 1 suspect in deadly Madras Halloween shooting in custody

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the two men identified as suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood is now in jail.

Police were looking for Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, and Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, in the Oct. 31 death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera.

Oregon State Police said Torres-Aguilera, 24, was shot multiple times in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood at about 7:45 p.m. that night.

Spino, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” was arrested Friday at the Madras Police Department. That’s according to the Jefferson County Jail register. He’s being held on charges of second-degree murder and another warrant for disorderly conduct.

Stwyer is still on the loose. He was previously believed to be in the Warm Springs – Madras area, but OSP said he also has ties to Burns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

RELATED: Man killed in Madras shooting; Photo released of vehicle police are seeking

RELATED: Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen