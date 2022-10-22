Halloween Night Market in Madras happening Saturday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Halloween-themed street fair is being held in Madras Saturday night.

The Halloween Night Market runs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with local shops staying open a little longer than usual.

There will be Halloween-themed vendors on D Street, selling hot drinks and caramel apples.

Other options will include a street dance party, spooky craft night and a carved pumpkin contest.

Costumes are encouraged, but shops will not be handing out candy at this event.

