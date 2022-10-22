Halloween Night Market in Madras happening Saturday night

A Halloween-themed street fair is being held in Madras Saturday night.
The Halloween Night Market runs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with local shops staying open a little longer than usual.
There will be Halloween-themed vendors on D Street, selling hot drinks and caramel apples.
Other options will include a street dance party, spooky craft night and a carved pumpkin contest.
Costumes are encouraged, but shops will not be handing out candy at this event.
RELATED: Horses wearing costumes for Healing Reins Horsey Halloween Walk-About
RELATED: Which doll is the creepiest? Deschutes Historical Museum wants your vote