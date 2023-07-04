▶️ Community jumps in to fight 2-acre fire in Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 2-acre fire in Madras prompted temporary evacuations Monday night.

It began in a field near The Inn at Cross Keys Station. That’s along Highway 26 heading north out of town. Witnesses first saw the smoke just after 6:00 p.m.

The fire chief says flames were started by a cigarette and the community jumped in to help get it under control. Several fire agencies responded and a community member even brought a water tender to help in the fight.

A small shed was destroyed.

