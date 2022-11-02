▶️ Man killed in Madras shooting as kids were out trick-or-treating

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was killed in a shooting in Madras Monday night that happened as children were out trick-or-treating. Police are hoping someone will step forward to help them find who was responsible.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement received a call around 7:45 p.m. of shots being fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was airlifted to St. Charles Hospital in Bend, but later died.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating the shooting.

Bullets also hit a utility box, a street lamp, a car and flattened the tire of a pickup truck. You can see that damage in the video below.

Witnesses say hundreds of kids were walking up and down the street in their hunt for their Halloween candy before the bullets rang out.

“Out of nowhere, my friend’s mom came flying into the driveway and she said ‘Hey! Get in the car!'” a friend of a witness said that wishes to remain anonymous. “My friend was like, ‘What happened?’ And she said ‘Your sister almost got shot up in Strawberry Heights!'”

As of Tuesday, police have made no mention of a possible suspect.

The DA’s office said there were many people on the streets at the time of the shooting and that police need to find and talk to these people. Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677.

