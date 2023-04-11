Madras man killed, another airlifted after head-on crash on Highway 97

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Jefferson County Sunday.

Oregon State Police says it happened at around 9:39 p.m., about five miles south of Madras.

OSP says a Chrysler Town & Country driven by a 53-year-old Madras man was heading northbound when it crossed the center line and side swiped a southbound Nissan Rogue driven by a 23-year-old from Warm Springs. The people in the Rogue were not hurt.

The Chrysler then collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 23-year-old Madras man. The Chrysler driver died at the scene. The Jeep driver was life-flighted to the hospital with what OSP said were serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday.

The crash affected traffic for about 3 1/2 hours.