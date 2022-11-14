Madras man struck and killed on Highway 26

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 70-year-old Madras man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

Oregon State Police say that at approximately 7:23 pm, troopers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash on Highway 26 in Madras.

According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon Chevrolet Impala driven by a Warm Springs man, struck Albert Lloyd III, 70, of Madras in the northbound lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St, OSP said.

Lloyd was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Highway 26 was closed for approximately four hours due to the investigation that is still on-going.