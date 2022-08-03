▶️ Madras’ Erickson’s Thriftway inspection result: 8 ‘high risk violations’

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has released Madras grocery store inspection results from June and the results caused concern on social media, specifically for the Erickson’s Thriftway.

The inspection results consist of “high risk violations” and “point deductions.”

These points are decided based on risk of food borne illness, general sanitation, maintenance and more.

Erickson’s had the most violations and deductions of the five stores inspected in June.

General Manager John Amodeo says the store is resolving these issues.

“They’ll give us a written report of every violation explaining what the violation was and where we need to be to correct it,” said Amodeo. “So we take those seriously and we go through them one-by-one and correct the problems.”

We did visit the store in Madras and spoke with another manager there. She says “staffing issues” and COVID-19 are some reasons the store did not preform well.

These inspections are random and covered the bakery, general grocery section and meat department of the Thriftway.

There were also high risk violations reported at the Busy Bee Market, Deli and Laundry, Safeway, Tiger Mart/Circle K and Ahern’s Stop N Shop.

