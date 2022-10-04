Traffic stop in Madras leads to nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl power, OSP says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A traffic stop in Madras last week led to a drug bust of nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl power, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

The stop happened on Highway 97 around 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 28. OSP said a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. But during the stop, OSP said there was “reasonable suspicion” of drug trafficking.

A drug dog was brought in and detected narcotics, OSP said.

The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found six bundles of what turned out to be fentanyl powder. The bundles had a gross weight of 14.48 pounds, OSP said.

The driver, 31-year-old Jesus Villalpando Rubio of Phoeniz, Arizona, and passenger Oscar Urias Haro, 31, of Tucson, Arizona, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on drug crimes.

OSP had no further information, including where in Madras the traffic stop was made.