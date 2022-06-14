Sheriff: ‘Largest drug bust’ ever in Jefferson Co.; Possible human trafficking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drug enforcement agents and multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a series of Tuesday morning raids that are being called the largest drug bust in Jefferson County. Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said there were also signs of human trafficking.

“Based on the people that we’ve contacted, I’m going to say yes,” Heckathorn said when asked about the possibility.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said there were six simultaneous search warrants served at addresses across the northern part of the county, including Madras and Culver.

The locations were:

SW Ford Lane near S. Adams Drive, Culver

SW Feather Drive near SW Jericho Lane, Culver

SW Dover Lane near Highway 26, Madras

SW Bear Drive near the Culver Highway, Madras

1703 NE Hilltop Lane, Madras

1735 NE Hilltop Lane, Madras

At Heckathorn said at least 12 people have been taken into custody.

“By all accounts this will be the largest ‘drug bust’ in Jefferson County history,” Heckathorn said in a statement.

Information on the drugs involved, who was arrested and any weapons or money that were found are likely to be released Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. CODE says there are no outstanding suspects and the community at large is not in danger.

Other law enforcement agencies involved included the Department of Homeland Security, Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.