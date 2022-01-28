Madras couple arrested after guns for drugs scheme

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras couple was arrested Monday for a multi-state drugs for guns scheme, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp.

Vander Kamp said the couple had been under surveillance by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

Detectives believe Kylee Janette Toedtemeier, 38, was legally buying firearms in Central Oregon and giving them to her husband, 31-year-old David Toedtemeier, a convicted felon.

Together, the couple traded the guns for drugs in Northern California, said Vander Kamp.

CODE Detectives received a search warrant for the Toedtemeiers’ SUV, and pulled them over around 12:30 a.m. Monday, on Highway 97 in La Pine.

A Warm Springs K-9 alerted to illegal drugs inside the 2004 Ford Explorer Mrs. Toedtemeier was driving.

While searching the SUV, detectives found large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone (M30) pills.

The couple’s five-week-old infant was in the backseat, surrounded by packages of illegal drugs.

Mr. Toedtemeier also had a loaded pistol.

More guns and drugs were found in the couple’s Madras home during another search late Monday morning.

The Toedtemeiers’ infant is currently in the care of the state.

Mr. Toedtemeier was taken to jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mrs. Toedtemeier was cited and released on charges of providing firearms used in a felony, and endangering the welfare of a minor.