by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cooling Center opening for the unhoused and anyone else needing to beat the heat this week.

Monday through Saturday, 7/26-7/30, 12 noon-5 pm daily, at Juniper Community Church, 976 S. Adams, Madras

To donate meals, snacks or water, call Tony at 541 604-2745.

