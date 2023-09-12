Madras gets $4.4 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Madras is receiving a $4.4 million grant for infrastructure improvements, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The department said the Economic Development Administration money will go toward stormwater infrastructure improvements, including the installation of more than 4,000 linear feet of storm sewer piping, street resurfacing, and the construction of a stormwater bioretention pond.

“This EDA investment will mitigate flooding risks in Madras, creating jobs and supporting business expansion and growth in the city,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The grant will be matched by $1.1 million in local funds.

