Madras City Council votes to appoint 2 new councilors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mike Siebold and Edwin “Lamar” Yoder will be the newest Madras City Councilors, as decided by a council vote Tuesday evening.

They will occupy the two positions vacated by the resignations of former councilors Bartt Brick and Royce Embanks, Jr.

Siebold and Yoder were chosen from among six viable candidates up for the positions.

“All the applicants had great responses to Council’s questions and it’s nice to see so many qualified people willing to volunteer their time for the community,” stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.

Mike Siebold is originally from Tigard, Oregon and moved to Madras in 2019. He holds a BS in Economics and a Minor in Communication from Portland State University, and is currently self-employed.

He has worked with the Veteran’s Affairs Department to increase Native American participation rates. He has also coordinated a canned food drive in Downtown Portland and participated in the Race for the Cure.

“I have been very interested in current events, politics and history my entire life,” Siebold said in his application. “I absolutely love the City of Madras…I want to volunteer my time and energy and engage with my community to help make Madras the best it can be for its residents both now and in the future.”

Edwin “Lamar” Yoder owns Dick Dodson Realty. He has lived in Central Oregon for nine years, and has lived in Madras for two of those years.

His background is in construction, and he has built over 240 homes.

He hopes to welcome more local middle and high school students to engage with the City Council so they can become future leaders.

“I want to give back to the community and be a part of making Madras a better and safer place,” Yoder said in his application. “As a business owner, I want to be part of making Madras a better place for business owners and economic development. I want to help make Madras a place that we all can be proud of.”

Siebold and Yoder will be sworn in by City Recorder Lysa Vattimo in City offices within the next couple of weeks, and a formal swearing in ceremony will be held at the April 12 City Council meeting at City Hall.

Both of their terms will expire December 31, 2022.

Mayor Ladeby encouraged the rest of the applicants to consider other opportunities available to them within city government.

“Not only are there opportunities to serve on a variety of other committees, but there will be three open Council seats along with the Mayor’s seat in the upcoming election cycle,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to get involved.”

If you are interested in serving on a city committee, please visit the “How Do I…Get Involved” page on the City’s website at www.ci.madras.or.us.