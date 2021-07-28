Madras City Council appoints new member following councilor resignation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Madras City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Gabriel Soliz to fill the position vacated by the January resignation of former Councilor Austin Throop.

The position expires December 31, 2024.

Five people were interviewed by the Council over the last few Council meetings.

“All the applicants were very qualified and it’s great to see our citizens so willing to volunteer their time for the community,” stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.

Soliz has lived in Central Oregon for 23 years and in Madras since 2014.

He graduated from Oregon State University and is employed at Jefferson County as a Staff Accountant.

He has been attending Madras City Council meetings and budget meetings for nearly a year to gain a better understanding of how local government works and what the Councilor position entails.

“I believe the experience I’ve gained through my employment with the County, attending Council meetings, and the training the City will provide me, will help immensely with the transition into this position,” stated Councilor Soliz.