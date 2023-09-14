▶️ Madras holds meet and greet for 3 city administrator candidates

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Madras City Council held a public meet and greet Wednesday for three candidates applying for the position of Madras City Administrator.

“I think I would be the best person for this position because I bring in an outside set of eyes to look at the way things are being done,” said candidate Chad Morris.

“I understand what it takes to be a city administrator in a strong mayor form of government, which Madras is,” said candidate Will Ilbershof.

“Our city council’s changed, and they’re looking for some new direction, and I have the skills and abilities to help them move forward in a different direction,” said candidate Nick Snead.

A city administrator has an essential role in overseeing policy development, staffing and finances for the city. They also serve as a conduit between the mayor, city council and city personnel.

Ibershof has been the City Administrator for Sultan, Washington, for the last five years. Morris has been with the city of Niceville, Florida, since 2001. Snead has been the Community Development Director for the City of Madras since 2008.

Central Oregon Daily News asked each candidate two questions.

Why were they the best person for the job and what was their top priority?

“Top personal priority would be getting accustomed to the way things are done and understanding what and why things are being done the way they are,” Morris said.

“First of all, we get to know the staff. Do a strengths, weakness and opportunities and threats on the city overall, and then work with the council on its key goals,” Ilbershof said.

“Economic development,” Snead said. “When you look at local government. We never have enough money to deliver the services that our residents and businesses need.”

The Madras City Council is expected to make a hiring decision on Thursday.